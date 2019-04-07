Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.09. 656,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,065,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Nexthera Capital LP grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,033,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 333,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

