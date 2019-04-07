Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.09. 656,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,065,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16).
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/zosano-pharma-zsan-trading-6-5-higher.html.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.