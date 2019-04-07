Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16).
Zosano Pharma Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
