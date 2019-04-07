Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 219,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,033,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 333,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

