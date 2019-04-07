Zen Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $7,289.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00366866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.01665593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00249130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $773.24 or 0.14899557 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 24,361,205 coins and its circulating supply is 17,884,205 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.