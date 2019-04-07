ZClassic Price Up 0.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00041704 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $481,533.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.01429098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00360306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00148739 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010326 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,317,450 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

