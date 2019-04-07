Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Buy

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delta, which is scheduled to report first-quarter 2019 earnings numbers on Apr 10, recently unveiled a bullish view for the same period. Delta expects adjusted earnings per share in the 85-95 cents band, higher than 70-90 cents projected earlier. Moreover, it expects the top line to rise approximately 7%. TRASM is also anticipated to inch up approximately 2% (prior view was an increase in the 0-2% range). This upside can be primarily attributed to healthy corporate-travel demand. Moreover, the contract extension between Delta and American Express aided the metric. The company’s non-fuel unit costs also improved on the back of a better completion factor and cost-control measures. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. However, decline in the load factor due to capacity overexpansion is a concern. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DAL. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,345,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $115,776,451.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

