Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altice USA (ATUS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice remains on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home network and deploy its home communications hub to meet the demand for increased data speed and support evolving technologies. The company has been rolling out enhanced data and services for its customers and has upgraded its Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform. In addition, Altice has augmented its market position with the launch of an advanced advertising tool, dubbed a4, to provide audience-based, multi-screen advertising solutions. It is building the next-generation fiber network to deliver broadband speed of 10 Gbps, underscoring its continual investment in technology and innovation for customers in the United States. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, higher programming cost per customer due to increase in contractual rates reduces the company’s operating margin to some extent.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.14. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,780,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,258,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Altice USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

