Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rosehill Resources (ROSE) to Hold

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of ROSE opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSE. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 914,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 570,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 377,066 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Rosehill Resources by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

