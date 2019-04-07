Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) to Hold

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

PTLA opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

