Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinross Gold (KGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinross is making steady progress in advancing the projects that provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth in the future. Also, it is focused on managing costs and improving cash flow. However, Kinross remains exposed to a volatile gold price environment. The company needs to improve its reserve base significantly for future growth. Higher cost of sales is another concern. Kinross has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.05.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of -0.09. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,496,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11,207.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,736,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

