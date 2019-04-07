Zacks: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) Given $11.63 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FORESIGHT AUTON/S an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,329. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

