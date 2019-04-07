Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,512,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $68.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

