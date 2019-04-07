Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.81 Million

Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $445.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.50 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.06 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 769,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,155. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Paul Bisaro purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,039,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,207,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,207,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,326,000 after buying an additional 465,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,909,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

