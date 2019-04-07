Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International Inc (TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $432.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. Titan International posted sales of $425.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Titan International had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

TWI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,909. The company has a market cap of $395.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan International by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

