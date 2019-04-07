Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce $172.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.58 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $699.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.78 million to $705.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $720.69 million, with estimates ranging from $699.49 million to $745.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 958,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,990. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

