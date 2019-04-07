Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Harte Hanks Inc (HHS)

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.77) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on HHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

