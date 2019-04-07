Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Chesapeake Utilities posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Utilities.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.24 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

NYSE CPK opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,545,000 after buying an additional 348,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

