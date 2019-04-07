Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will post $60.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Independence Contract Drilling posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year sales of $256.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $262.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.59 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $290.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd bought 9,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 103,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,233. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

