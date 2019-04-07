Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fibrocell Science’s earnings. Fibrocell Science reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fibrocell Science.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Fibrocell Science worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,667. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Fibrocell Science has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

