Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (AN) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.03. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 1,067,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.99.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

