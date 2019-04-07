Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 181,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 571,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,104. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.