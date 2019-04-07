YY Inc (YY) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in YY were worth $36,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of YY by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YY by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

YY Profile

YY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

