YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

YRCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

YRCW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 4.75. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.59. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 339.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

