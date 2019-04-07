Yocoin (YOC) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $6,640.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yocoin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

