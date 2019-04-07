YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $164,862.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00353868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.01639914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00247879 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001028 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

