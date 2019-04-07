XPO Logistics (XPO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

