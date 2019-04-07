Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) Insider Buys £74,750 in Stock

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) insider James John McCarthy acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,674.11).

James John McCarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 29th, James John McCarthy acquired 4,700 shares of Wynnstay Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £19,787 ($25,855.22).

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wynnstay Group plc has a one year low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a one year high of GBX 587.50 ($7.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.95 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.41. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

