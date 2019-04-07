Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry year-to-date. Apart from the gaming business in Macau, the company has been increasingly focusing on boosting non-gaming revenues. Given the decent visitation pattern in Macau, infrastructure development and government’s efforts to boost tourism in Macau, non-gaming sources are expected to boost revenues, going forward. Also, the opening of the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel in the prior year, which connects Macau to Hong Kong as well as mainland China's Pearl River Delta, is likely to prove beneficial to the casino operator. Earnings estimates for the current-year have also witnessed upward revisions. However, Wynn Resorts’ heavy reliance on debt financing remains a concern.”

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.18.

WYNN opened at $140.94 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,365,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

