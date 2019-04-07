Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.98 million. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Nomura upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.45 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $30,045.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,546 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 82.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,773,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,911,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 869,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,810. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

