Woodstock (WSFL) and Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Head to Head Survey

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) and Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and Woodstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 1 0 0 1.20 Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Woodstock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Woodstock does not pay a dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodstock has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Woodstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 15.82% 20.81% 14.21% Woodstock N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Woodstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.20 $183.59 million $2.28 8.00 Woodstock $6.86 million 0.06 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Woodstock on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.