WINCOIN (WC) Price Down 35.3% This Week

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. WINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,270.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. Over the last week, WINCOIN has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002137 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WINCOIN Coin Profile

WINCOIN (WC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co . WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WINCOIN

WINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

