Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,186 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Standpoint Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

