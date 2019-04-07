White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Director Sells $840,521.50 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.65, for a total value of $840,521.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,112.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $917.09 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $804.40 and a 12 month high of $980.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,919,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/white-mountains-insurance-group-ltd-wtm-director-sells-840521-50-in-stock.html.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.