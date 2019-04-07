Where Americans found Occupations: Health Maintenance and restaurants

U.S. job growth in March surged in the service industry, with health care adding 49,000 tasks as hospitals and nursing care facilities stepped up hiring.

Pubs and restaurants gained over 27,000 jobs. Business and professional services accounted for rankings, expanding the ranks of engineers, consultants and accountants.

By comparison, manufacturing dropped 6,000 jobs, signaling that business’s first drop in a year and a half an hour dozen. The weakness stems from a sharp fall in labour at automakers, likely reflecting layoffs. Advertisers shed tasks for a second consecutive month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8percent, and the Labor Department said Friday.