Where Americans found Occupations: Health Maintenance and restaurants

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2019 // Comments off

U.S. job growth in March surged in the service industry, with health care adding 49,000 tasks as hospitals and nursing care facilities stepped up hiring.

Pubs and restaurants gained over 27,000 jobs. Business and professional services accounted for rankings, expanding the ranks of engineers, consultants and accountants.

By comparison, manufacturing dropped 6,000 jobs, signaling that business’s first drop in a year and a half an hour dozen. The weakness stems from a sharp fall in labour at automakers, likely reflecting layoffs. Advertisers shed tasks for a second consecutive month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8percent, and the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from preceding month) March 2019 February 2019 Beyond 12 weeks
Structure 16,000 -25,000 246,000
Manufacturing -6,000 1,000 209,000
Domestic -11,700 -20,200 -35,900
Transport, warehousing 7,300 -3,700 179,200
Info (Telecom, publishing) 10,000 -4,000 -3,000
Financial services 11,000 6,000 101,000
Professional solutions (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 37,000 54,000 534,000
Instruction and Wellness 70,000 13,000 545,000
Hotels, restaurants, and entertainment 33,000 -1,000 435,000
Authorities 14,000 5,000 110,000
Source: Labor Department