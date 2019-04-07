Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 17743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Get Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (PAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.89” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/western-asset-inv-grade-income-fund-pai-hits-new-1-year-high-at-15-89.html.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.