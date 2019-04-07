Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Decreased by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 4.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.34% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $756,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

