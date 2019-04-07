Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Charles Schwab (SCHW) Price Target to $47.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,930,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,292,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248,471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,949.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,137,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,890 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,183.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,287,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

