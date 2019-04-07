Wells Fargo & Co Increases Baxter International (BAX) Price Target to $89.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.13.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $223,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,039. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 267.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136,476 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $549,458,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

