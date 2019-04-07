WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Guggenheim lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $105.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

