Waste Management (WM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,624.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

