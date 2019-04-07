Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 42.3% Higher Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $95.96 million and $9.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00045267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.03276140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00146611 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,051,959 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bithumb, COSS, HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Allbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

