Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

NYSE WMT opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $290.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

