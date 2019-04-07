WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBC shares. Citigroup lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $136.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Vertical Research lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in WABCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

WBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. WABCO has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

