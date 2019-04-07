Vulcan Materials (VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VMC. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.31.

VMC stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 193,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

