Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Director Sells $125,280.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $125,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon O’keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 10th, Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $326,240.00.

Shares of VCRA opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $23,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $13,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,040,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 666,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 172,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Vocera Communications by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 158,947 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

