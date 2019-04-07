Vivendi (VIV) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.08 ($30.33).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.