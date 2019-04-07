Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,972,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,831 shares of company stock valued at $146,090,132 in the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $175.72 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.17.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

