Visa Inc (V) Stake Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

