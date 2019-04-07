Victoria Oil & Gas’ (VOG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of VOG opened at GBX 12.88 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.20 ($0.55).
Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile
