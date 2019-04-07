VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in VICI Properties by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,843,000 after buying an additional 8,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 162.32 and a quick ratio of 162.33. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

