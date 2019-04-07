Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 7083246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/vela-technologies-vela-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-12.html.

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.